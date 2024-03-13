Rakul Preet Singh looks absolutely stunning in the vibrant red outfit she picked for an outing. The actress paired a vibrant red halter-neck crop top with coordinated flared pants. She gives off refreshing spring-summer vibes. To amp up the glam quotient, she accessorises the look with pointed red peep-toe heels, gold bangles, hoop earrings, and rings. Her makeup is flawless, with bronzer and subtle hints of pink swiped on her eyes and lips. A subtle winged liner and kohl around her eyes add a dash of drama. Her hair, tied into a neat and sleek high ponytail, completes the elegant and stylish look with finesse. Rakul Preet Singh Looks Party Ready in Black and Golden See-Through Dress; Check Out Glam Pics of the Actress!.

View Rakul Preet Singh’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)