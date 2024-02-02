Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were clicked earlier today at the Mumbai Airport. The handsome hunks, dressed up in casual outfits, returned from New Delhi after attending the opening day of India Art Fair. The 15th edition of the art fair opened on February 1. Videos from the art fair circulating online showcase Ranbir and Arjun visiting number of exhibitions. Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor Enjoy Boys Night With Dinner, Followed by Oppenheimer!

Ranbir Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor At Mumbai Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

B-Town Heartthrobs At The India Art Fair

Ranbir Kapoor with Arjun in the Indian art fair pic.twitter.com/Q3044ZzHAt — 𝙑♪ (@RKs_Tilllast) February 1, 2024

