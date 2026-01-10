The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, January 9, said that dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during morning hours over northwest India and Bihar during the next five to seven days and over isolated parts of central India, northeast India and SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next two to three days. The weather agency further added that cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Odisha, North Interior Karnataka on January 10 and 11; over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar on January 10 and over Rajasthan between January 11 and 14. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru for today, January 10. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Saturday. However, Chennai is expected to witness 0.7 to 8 mm of rainfall on January 10. Haryana Weather News: IMD Issues Agromet Advisory for State; Cold Wave and Dense Fog Likely, Farmers Advised Caution.

