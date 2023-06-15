As per reports, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's romantic comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's highly anticipated teaser to release on June 20 and trailer in July. The film is helmed by Karan Johar. According to Pinkvilla, the length of the teaser is one minutes and sixty seconds. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will play key roles in the film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani First Look: Ranveer Singh’s Swag and Style in Karan Johar’s Film Is Sure To Leave You Impressed (View Pics).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

