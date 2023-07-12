Second song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani titled "What Jhumka?" is out! Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the melody is sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. The track is a romantic ballad about a couple who are madly in love. The lyrics are about the beauty of the woman's jhumkas (earrings) and how they remind the man of her love. The track is a recreated version of iconic song "Jhumka Gira Re Bareli Ke Bazaar Mein" from Mera Saaya. Helmed by Karan Johar, RRKPM releases in theatres on July 28. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Display Jaw-Dropping Chemistry in Karan Johar's Rollercoaster of Romance, Humour and Family Drama (Watch Video).

Watch "What Jhumka" Song:

