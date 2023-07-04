The wait is finally over as the much-anticipated trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out, sending all the Dharma fans into a frenzy. The trailer unveils a mesmerising tale of love, drama, and undeniable chemistry. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh reignite the silver screen with their scintillating performances, leaving viewers eager for more. The movie promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions. RRKPK is backed by the renowned Dharma Productions, helmed by Karan Johar. The movie has a stellar cast which includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the theatres on July 28, 2023. The movie promises to be a fun-filled and heartwarming ride for the viewers who love Karan Johar's signature style of filmmaking. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra and Alia Bhatt Look Cute Together in This BTS Pic From the Sets of Karan Johar’s Upcoming Film.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

