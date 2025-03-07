On the night of March 6, Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was spotted dining with her The Archies co-star and rumoured boyfriend, Agastya Nanda. They were accompanied by Agastya's mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan. The outing quickly went viral with photos and videos circulating online. Suhana looked elegant in a satin dress, paired with a golden bracelet and beige handbag. Agastya, dressed casually, exited the restaurant holding hands with his mother while Suhana avoided posing with him for the paparazzi. Pics of Suhana Khan’s New Year Celebrations With Rumoured Beau Agastya Nanda Go Viral!

Suhana Khan Papped With Agastya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan

