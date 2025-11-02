On Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, just as fans had hoped, the much-awaited first teaser of King dropped in the form of a title glimpse video, and it’s everything they were waiting for. The teaser presents King Khan in full action mode, blending intensity with sleek, high-octane sequences that underline Siddharth Anand’s flair for stylish action cinema. Sporting a striking white-haired look, SRK exudes menace and mystery, delivering his lines with an icy calm that sends shivers down your spine. It opens with his gravelly voice confessing, “I’ve killed so many people without even knowing whether they were good or bad,” before he ends with the bone-chilling narration - “Darr nahi, dahshat hoon” (I am not fear, but terror itself). Also notable is Anriudh Ravichander's catchy background score. From the looks of it, Siddharth Anand is gearing up to deliver another massive blockbuster for the birthday boy, one that blends scale, swagger, and the superstar’s unmatched screen presence. ‘King’: From Deepika Padukone to Anil Kapoor, All Stars Rumoured To Join Shah Rukh Khan’s Next and Their Past Movies With SRK.

Watch Title Glimpse of 'King':

