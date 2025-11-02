Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday became even more special thanks to a heartfelt post from his daughter Suhana Khan. She shared a simple yet emotional picture on social media showing two white mugs, one labelled “KING” and the other “KING’S Princess.” With a short caption, “happy birthday,” Suhana expressed her love and admiration for her father, symbolizing their unbreakable bond as she gears up for her own debut in Bollywood. Adding to the celebrations, the teaser of SRK’s much-awaited film King dropped the same day. The teaser quickly went viral, showing Shah Rukh in a fierce new avatar. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal and Suhana herself, marking her theatrical debut alongside her superstar father. SRK Birthday: Anupam Kher Recreates His Special ‘Mohabbatein Look’ To Wish Shah Rukh Khan on His Landmark 60th Birthday (Watch Video)

Suhana Khan Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

