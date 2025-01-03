Rumours about Suhana Khan dating Agastya Nanda have been swirling ever since their debut in The Archies. Though neither has confirmed nor denied the gossip, the duo has been spotted together at several social gatherings. The latest photo making waves is from their New Year's 2025 party, where they are seen posing joyfully with friends. Shared on Agastya's fan page, the picture shows Suhana in a stunning silver dress and Agastya in a sharp suit. The pair also participated in a New Year's tradition, tying their wishes to a wishing tree, hoping their dreams for 2025 come true. While Suhana enjoyed the celebration, the Khan family welcomed the new year in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda Spotted Together! Rumoured Couple Heads to Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibaug Farmhouse From Gateway of India (Watch Video).

Rumoured Lovebirds Suhana Khan & Agastya Nanda Together

