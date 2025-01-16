Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unknown assailant at his Mumbai residence on Thursday (January 16). The Bollywood actor who was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital underwent a minor surgery and is currently recovering. Actor Sanjay Dutt, who co-starred in Parineeta, visited the actor's family at Satguru Sharan Apartments in Bandra (W). A video shared by a paparazzi account showed Sanju Baba arriving at the actor's residence. Watch the video below. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Actor’s Team Confirms He’s Out of Danger and Recovering After Surgery.

Sanjay Dutt Arrives at Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra Residence

