Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt has caught public attention after being spotted driving a Tesla Cybertruck on the streets of Mumbai. A video of the actor cruising in the distinctive electric pickup truck recently went viral on social media, showcasing the vehicle’s futuristic stainless-steel design amidst local traffic. A Rare Addition to the Actor's Collection. The Cybertruck, which has a starting price of approximately USD 80,000 in international markets, is not currently sold officially by Tesla in India. This suggests the vehicle was likely brought into the country via private import, making it one of the few existing models on Indian roads. Sanjay Dutt Offers Prayers at Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal’s Kathmandu As ‘The Raja Saab’ Hits Theatres (Watch Video).

Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt Flaunts His New Tesla Cybertruck During Recent Mumbai Outing (Watch Video)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

