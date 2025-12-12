Aditya Dhar's latest spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is doing wonders at the box office both in India and overseas. According to a report in Sacnilk, the movie has made INR 57.50 crore in the international market with a week of release. It looks like the numbers could have been even higher if the movie had been released in the Gulf countries. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, "Bahrain, Omar, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia have not released Dhurandhar. There were apprehensions that this would happen as the film is perceived as an 'anti-Pakistan film'. Also in the past, such films have failed to procure a release in this region. Yet the team of Dhurandhar made an attemp but sadly all the countries did not approve the theme of the film." On the other hand, a few Pakistani people are praising the Dhurandhar and its depiction of Lyari. Pakistan had a lot to do with the film's plot, especially considering that most incidents were based on real-life incidents and people. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Banned in Gulf Countries

