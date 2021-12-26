Salman Khan has been bitten by a snake. No, this is not a film's story, but as per a report in ABP Majha, the bhaijaan of Bollywood was bitten by the reptile at his farmhouse in Panvel. However, the report also elaborates that the superstar is out of danger and is doing well, as the snake was non-poisonous. The actor was taken to MGM hospital for treatment and was discharged in the morning today. If this is true, then all we can say is get well soon, Salman.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)