Vidyut Jammwal’s action-thriller film, Sanak is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar soon. The premiering date of the flick is not yet revealed. Jammwal took to Twitter and announced the news featuring himself in a new poster. He wrote, "Maine sunna hai, SANAK kuch bhi karwa sakti hai aur pyaar main Sanki bana sakti hai... Ab meri #Sanak karegi saari hadein paar! My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @DisneyPlusHS."

Check Out Vidyut Jammwal’s Tweet Below:

Maine sunna hai, SANAK kuch bhi karwa sakti hai aur pyaar main Sanki bana sakti hai... Ab meri #Sanak karegi saari hadein paar! My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @DisneyPlusHS .#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/qyPbPdj3qc — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) September 22, 2021

