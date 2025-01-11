MTV Roadies is making a grand return with its much-awaited season, MTV Roadies Double Cross, set to captivate audiences once again. The iconic reality show, known for its adventurous and competitive format, is set to air on MTV India every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM. Fans can also catch the episodes on JioCinema, making it accessible to a wider audience. This season brings exciting changes, including the return of Rannvijay Singha as a gang leader after he parted ways with the show previously. Joining him as gang leaders are Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and the newest addition, Elvish Yadav. With the perfect blend of adventure, drama, and competition, MTV Roadies Double Cross promises to be an action-packed season, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ Contestant List: From Harsh Arora to Mannu Chaudhary, Rumoured Participants of Rannvijay Singha’s Youth Reality Show.

MTV Roadies Double Cross

