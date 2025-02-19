The trailer of Amazon MX Player's Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 has finally been released and it's intriguing. The Prakash Jha directorial continues to follow the riveting saga, with Bobby Deol taking centre stage as Baba Nirala, joined by a powerhouse cast including Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Esha Gupta and many more. The new instalment delves into the crumbling foundation of Baba Nirala’s empire as alliances falter and power struggles intensify. With Pammi's (Aaditi Pohankar) seductive return and Bhopa Swami’s growing ambition, the season promises an explosive continuation, unravelling darker secrets, treacherous betrayals and relentless battle for dominance. As tensions rise, will Baba Nirala maintain control, or will his reign come to a dramatic end? The show will stream for free on the OTT platform from February 27. ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3’ Part 2 Teaser: Bobby Deol Is Back As Evil Baba Nirala in Amazon MX Player’s Gripping Tale (Watch Video).

Watch 'Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2' Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)