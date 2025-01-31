Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of Aashram Season 3 (Part Two), and Amazon MX Player has officially confirmed its arrival. Starring Bobby Deol as the manipulative Baba Nirala, alongside Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Choudhary and Anurita Jha, the series picks up where it left off. In the previous season, Baba used his influence to frame Pammi, sending her to jail. Now, Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar) returns, determined to end Baba's reign by surrendering to him with the help of other women whose lives he destroyed. Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 is directed by Prakash Jha. Aashram Season 3 Ending Explained: 5 Twists We Would Like To See In Next Season Of Bobby Deol's Show.

'Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2' Announcement Video:

