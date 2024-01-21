Sara Ali Khan stole the spotlight at Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Arts Festival with some captivating dance performances that left the audience mesmerised. The Bollywood actress illuminated the stage with her graceful moves by performing to some of her hit songs, including “Tere Vaaste” from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Check out the videos below: Sara Ali Khan’s Glam Sunday at ‘Metro In Dino’ Shoot, Actress Thrills Fans With Sneak Peek Into Vanity Moments!

Sara Ali Khan At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

Sara Ali Khan Sets the Stage on Fire 🔥#saraalikhan #saraalikhanpataudi pic.twitter.com/vCKbgRGAwM — Whats In The News (@_whatsinthenews) January 20, 2024

B-Town Actress

