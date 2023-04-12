After Pathaan, fans of Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly waiting for his next Jawan. Even though the film is set to release in June this year, excitement around it is super. Now, a video has gone viral online from Jawan's Mumbai schedule, which sees SRK and leading lady Nayanthara shooting a song sequence on a big ferry. The track is reportedly choreographed by Farah Khan. Jawan: Allu Arjun to Make His Bollywood Debut With Cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Film - Reports.

SRK-Nayanthara Shoot for Jawan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmesh Thakkar (@newzhit)

