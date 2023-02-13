According to reports Allu Arjun will be making his Bollywood debut soon in Jawan. Directed by Atlee, Jawan is an action thriller for which principal photography commenced in September 2021 and ended in February 2023.

View Tweet Here:

EXCLUSIVE!! #AlluArjun might make his FIRST BOLLYWOOD appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's #Jawan; director #Atlee approaches him for an important cameo role in this Pan-India action entertainer... The narration has happened & Atlee is awaiting Allu's approval!https://t.co/2CuXRdLUSa — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)