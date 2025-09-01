Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have finally been honoured with the much-deserved and prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor and Best Actress at the 71st National Film Awards, announced on August 1, 2025. SRK bagged the award for Jawan, while Rani won it for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The two stars celebrated their big win with a romantic dance to a song from Aryan Khan’s upcoming directorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood. On Monday (September 1), Shah Rukh shared a video on Instagram where he and Rani are seen dancing to the newly released track. track from The Ba***d of Bollywood, "Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri", celebrating their National Award win. SRK captioned the video, "National award… hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi… yay… congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always." ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Release Date, Preview, When and Where To Watch Aryan Khan’s Debut Web Series Online! (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji National Award Win in ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Style

