Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is set to be a major highlight in the OTT space. The web series was officially announced during the Next on Netflix event, which unveiled the streaming platform’s 2025 slate of films and series. Fans are eagerly awaiting details about its release. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the series is expected to premiere on Netflix in the first week of June, strategically timed for the post-IPL period. What Are the Three Stars in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Title? Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Meaning of Aryan Khan's Netflix Web Series Name (Watch Video).

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Cast and OTT Release

The source shared, “It’s a well thought of strategy and the show will be promoted all through the IPL league. While the show rides on a strong ensemble, the two principal characters of a star and an upcoming actor is played by Bobby Deol and Lakshya.” The source also added, “The two leads Bobby Deol, and Lakshya will also be joined by Saher Bamba in a key role.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Title Announcement

Adding to the excitement, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is reportedly set to include high-profile cameo appearances. The source revealed, “The three Khan’s – Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir - play a special part in Ba***ds of Bollywood, and their cameo will be talk of the town upon the release. Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt too are a part of the show, playing themselves and the idea is to use all the stars with meta references to reality. Two-star directors – SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar – too will a part of Ba***ds of Bollywood in a key role.” Netflix 2025 Event: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan Turn Heads at the Launch of Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ (See Pics).

Despite these revelations, the makers have yet to officially confirm the cast and premiere date. For now, all details remain tightly under wraps, heightening curiosity around Aryan Khan’s much-anticipated debut project.

