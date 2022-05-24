Fans are going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s latest pictures. The Bollywood superstar is seen all suited up for an event in Delhi. King Khan, dressed in a black suit that he teamed with a white shirt, a clean shaven look and well-set hair, has won hearts with his charming avatar. Twitterati can’t keep calm seeing his dapper look for the event. Take a look at some of the pictures below. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s Picture With Rajkumar Hirani From The Sets Of The Film Goes Viral On Social Media.

Shah Rukh Khan In Formals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani Gurnani (@poojadadlani02)

Totally

Latest: #ShahRukhKhan looking Dapper 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bbn23UaSTm — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 24, 2022

Charming As Ever

Simply Stylish

The Signature Pose

Enough to make us skip a heartbeat and give a smile on our face.......The SRK Pose! 🌟 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/c07N3mRDil — J A M E S 🥃🚬 (@SRKian4u) May 24, 2022

