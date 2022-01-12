Shah Rukh Khan is not just a superstar, but he's an emotion for fans. Be it real or reel life, he has always been a messiah for many. Now, a video is going viral online that sees Indian actress Mita Vashisht talking to NBT and confessing how Shah Rukh saved her life during the shooting of Dil Se (1998). She explained how SRK grabbed her firmly from falling from a height.

Watch Video:

