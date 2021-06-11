Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and thanked Tom Hiddleston aka Loki for his kind words. Earlier in a video, Tom had admitted being an SRK fan. Now, looking at that gesture King Khan has also showered love on the God of Mischief and promised to watch the Marvel series.

Check It Out:

You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1! https://t.co/MFTJBHCtJu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)