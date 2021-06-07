Filmmaker Faraz Ansari is elated as his LGBTQ+ short movie Sheer Qorma will be the opening film of the prestigious TRANSITION: International Queer Minorities Film Festival, Vienna. He tags this feat, as a win. The film stars Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta in lead.

Have a look:

YAY! First Win! 🏆 #SheerQorma will be the opening film of the prestigious TRANSITION: International Queer Minorities Film Festival, Vienna. In a non-competitive festival, to earn the prestigious ‘Opening Film’ honour, is no less than an award ♥️ #Pride #Pride2021 #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/fJhiHqv0gH — Faraz Arif Ansari (@futterwackening) June 7, 2021

