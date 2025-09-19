Shabana Azmi celebrated her 75th birthday on Thursday (September 18). The veteran actress marked the occasion in the most beautiful way, surrounded by music, laughter, family, and friends. The celebrations became even more special when she shared a romantic dance with her husband, legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar, to the viral song “Pretty Little Baby.” A video shared by Farah Khan on Instagram showed the birthday girl and Javed Akhtar shaking a leg to the popular Connie Francis track. Several members of the Hindi film industry, including Rekha, Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar, Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, and Sonu Nigam, could be seen cheering for the couple. Shabana Azmi Birthday: Tannishtha Chatterjee Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note for ‘Incredible Woman’ on Her 75th Birthday.

Birthday Girl Shabana Azmi Dances With Husband Javed Akhtar to ‘Pretty Little Baby’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

