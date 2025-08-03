A controversy has erupted in Purnia, Bihar, after Shabana Aazmi, in charge of the Phanishwar Nath Renu Town Outpost (TOP), allowed a relative to sit on the official SHO’s chair and posed for photos inside the police station. The incident took place on July 27, when her relatives visited the outpost. Ignoring police manual norms, Aazmi reportedly vacated her chair for a male relative and participated in a photo session, later uploading the images to Instagram. The visuals have since gone viral, triggering public outrage and sparking disciplinary concerns. The DIG has assured an investigation and possible action. ‘No Crying, Only Joy’: Man Dances at Best Friend’s Funeral in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur to Honour His Last Wish, Emotional Letter Surfaces (Watch Video).

Purnia Cop Shabana Aazmi in Trouble

बिहार के पूर्णिया की यह तस्वीर गर्व या गलती? तस्वीर में वर्दी में खड़ी महिला सब-इंस्पेक्टर शबाना आज़मी और थाना प्रभारी की कुर्सी पर बैठे उनके पिता। सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा "सपने सिर्फ अपने लिए नहीं होते… माता-पिता को भी उनका सम्मान मिलना चाहिए।" कुछ कह… pic.twitter.com/LViScGcC0E — Vikku Sachan (@vikkusachan) August 2, 2025

