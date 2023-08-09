Director Siddique’s demise has left industry members and fans in a state of shock. Popularly known for his works in Malayalam Cinema, the ace filmmaker he had made his directorial debut Bollywood with the film Bodyguard. It was the remake of his Malayalam film of the same name and the Hindi version featured Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the lead pair. The latter has remembered the iconic filmmaker and expressed grief on his demise. Kareena took to her Insta Story and shared a picture of the Bodyguard movie director and wrote, “Will always remember you like this… with a smile.” Siddique Ismail Dies at 69: Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly and Other Celebs Pay Heartfelt Condolences!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Remembers Director Siddique

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

