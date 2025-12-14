The Messi craze has officially reached Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently met football legend Lionel Messi in Mumbai, and the adorable moment with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan has left fans gushing. Both boys are huge Messi fans and their excitement was hard to miss as they met their idol. Kareena, dressed in an elegant earthy-toned outfit that perfectly reflected her effortless style, looked every bit the proud mom. Her elder son, Taimur, even sported a customised jersey dedicated to his favourite football star. The trio posed with Messi, creating a picture-perfect moment that quickly went viral. Shilpa Shetty and son Viaan Raj Kundra also met Messi. Joining the memorable moment were Mira Kapoor and Arpita Khan Sharma, who also arrived with their sons Zain Kapoor, to meet the football icon. Ajay Devgn and son Yug also met Messi. Sharing snippets from the meeting on social media, Kareena gave fans a peek into this once-in-a-lifetime encounter where the worlds of Bollywood glamour and football greatness came together beautifully. Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Police Issue Advisory Ahead of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 on December 14.

Kareena Kapoor Meets Lionel Messi With Sons Taimur and Jehangir – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

Shilpa Shetty and Son Met Football Legend Lionel Messi – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Kareena Kapoor Meets Lionel Messi With Sons Taimur and Jehangir – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bombay Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)