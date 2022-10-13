Even though Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have not officially announced that are in relationship, fans know it all. Having said that, now as per Bollywood Life, we hear that the couple is eyeing for an April 2023 wedding. Further, the report also elaborates that the duo might opt for a court marriage first and then keep a cocktail party followed by the reception. However, nothing official is confirmed as of yet. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 8: Sidharth Malhotra’s Rumoured GF Kiara Advani Says She Wants Alia Bhatt in Her Bride Squad.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding:

