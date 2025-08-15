Ayan Mukerji's War2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR released in the theatres on Thursday (August 14). The movie features Kiara Advani, the female lead. War 2 clashed with Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie at the box office. Despite the YRF Spy Universe backing, the Hindi action thriller was outperformed by the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. According to a report in Sacnilk, War 2 collected INR 51.50 crore at the domestic box office. The Day 1 worldwide box office collections of War 2 stand at INR 80 crore. Despite the star power, the movie received a lukewarm response at the box office considering the pre-release hype. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 hit War, which featured Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor alongside Hrithik Roshan. ‘War 2’ Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Showdown Sinks Under Bad VFX and Brain-Dead Screenplay (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer of ‘War 2’:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)