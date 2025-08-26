Everyone loves their pets, and our furry friends have always had a special place in cinema, too. Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about dogs in India, especially stray ones. But one thing’s for sure - dogs are some of the most loyal creatures on the planet. Give them a Parle G, and they’ll be grateful to you for life!! On the occasion of International Dog Day 2025, Tuesday (August 26), Karan Johar's Dharma Productions paid a special tribute to our four-legged friends. Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handle, they shared two pictures of popular dogs from the films Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kapoor & Sons. The first picture showed Saif Ali Khan's character Rohit sharing something with the cute Labrador Rocky. The other picture saw Sidharth Malhotra and the doggo Geishu sharing a cute moment from the film Kapoor & Sons. They captioned the post, "Wishing only pawstive vibes today!" National Pet Day 2025 Date in US: Know Meaning and Significance of the Day That Encourages Adoption of Various Pets From Shelters.

Dharma Productions’ Adorable Tribute to Pups on International Dog Day 2025

Wishing only pawstive vibes today!#InternationalDogDay🐶✨ 🎬: Kal Ho Naa Ho 🎬: Kapoor & Sons pic.twitter.com/pJ6lxol9Pc — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 26, 2025

