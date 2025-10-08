War 2 was undoubtedly one of the most hyped releases of 2025. The movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, marked the grand collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The movie starred Kiara Advani as the female. War 2, which released in the theatres on August 14 during the Independence Day weekend, was a sequel to the 2019 hit War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Despite all the hype and promotions, the YRF Spy Universe film received a lukewarm response from the audience. Despite the grand scale and viral songs, the movie was heavily criticised for its weak storyline. If you missed watching the movie in the theatres, here's some good news. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 is all set to make it OTT debut now. The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix from October 9. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. ‘War 2’ Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Showdown Sinks Under Bad VFX and Brain-Dead Screenplay (LatestLY Exclusive).

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’ To Arrive on Netflix on October 9

