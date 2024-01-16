B-Town's most handsome hunk, Sidharth Malhotra, is celebrating his 39th birthday today. The Shershaah actor marked his special day with friends and loved ones at his home. Sidharth is receiving heartwarming birthday wishes from near and dear ones on social media. His beloved wife, Kiara Advani, expressed her wishes in the sweetest way possible. She posted a mushy video of them hugging and posing for the camera. Kiara also shared a loving photo of them, sharing a passionate kiss. The actress further provided glimpses from the actor's 39th birthday bash on her Instagram stories. Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: Tailored Suits Is His USP to Slay in Style Department (View Pics).

Kiara and Sidharth Lock Lips:

Kiara Wishes Sidharth On His 39th Birthday:

