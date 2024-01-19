Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, embraced her sisterly side by cheering on her younger brother, AbRam, at his school's Sports Day. Gauri Khan, the proud mom, took to Instagram to share adorable pictures from the event, capturing the sweet sibling bond and their selfie-taking moments. The photos also showcase Suhana looking effortlessly stylish in an all-black ensemble, while AbRam, as always, melts hearts with his charming cuteness. Have a look! Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Proud Mom After Taimur Wins 'Bronze' Medal in School's Sports Day (View Pic).

Suhana Khan Cheers For AbRam at Sports Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

