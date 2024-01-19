Kareena Kapoor Khan is overflowing with pride as her son Taimur Ali Khan, fondly called Tim, recently achieved a commendable feat in school's sports day. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress couldn't hold back her excitement as she flaunted son's bronze medal. Sharing a photo of herself beaming with joy, Kareena captioned the post, "Bronze is the new Gold." The endearing nickname suggests a close and playful bond between mother and son. Kareena Kapoor Looks Chic in White Shirt and Black Trousers, Leaves Dhirubhai Ambani International School's Annual Day Event with Son Taimur Ali Khan; Baby Tim Tim Steals the Spotlight (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Over The Moon:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

