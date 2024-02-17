Suhani Bhatnagar, renowned for her portrayal of the young Babita in Aamir Khan’s film Dangal, passed away at AIIMS in Delhi today (February 17). Aged 19, she hospitalised due to a reaction caused by medication and was undergoing treatment for fluid accumulation in her body. Her sudden demise has left many in shock. According to reports, Suhani's cremation will take place at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad. Ritika Phogat Dies by Suicide Reportedly After Losing a Match, Netizens Vouch For Refraining From Trolling Players.

Actress #SuhaniBhatnagar, #AamirKhan's #Dangal co-star, has passed away at the age of 19. The young actress was reportedly admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, after a reaction caused by medication. She had been undergoing treatment for fluid… pic.twitter.com/4WPHGswrJy — @zoomtv (@ZoomTV) February 17, 2024

