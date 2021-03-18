Sports can be cruel and here is one piece of heartbreaking news coming in as Ritika Phoghat, the maternal sister of the famous wrestler duo Babita and Geeta has died by suicide. It is reported that Ritika took this drastic step after losing a match. Mahavir Singh Phogat was also a part of the event.  Ritika had participated in the tournament which started on March 12  and made way to the finals. In the summit clash, the 17-year-old wrestler lost by one point. This probably is touted to be the reason for her drastic step. Ritika Phogat Dies by Suicide: 17-Year-Old Cousin of Geeta and Babita Phogat Allegedly Took Extreme Step After Losing Wrestling Tournament Final.

We all know about Babita and Geeta's journey in wrestling and their journey which was also shown in Aamir Khan's famous flick "Dangal", Ritika also followed their footsteps and joined wrestling. Reacting to the situation, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, VK Singh said that it "terrible" news.

It is indeed a sad moment for the Phogat family. May God give them the strength to endure such a loss.

