Sports can be cruel and here is one piece of heartbreaking news coming in as Ritika Phoghat, the maternal sister of the famous wrestler duo Babita and Geeta has died by suicide. It is reported that Ritika took this drastic step after losing a match. Mahavir Singh Phogat was also a part of the event. Ritika had participated in the tournament which started on March 12 and made way to the finals. In the summit clash, the 17-year-old wrestler lost by one point. This probably is touted to be the reason for her drastic step. Ritika Phogat Dies by Suicide: 17-Year-Old Cousin of Geeta and Babita Phogat Allegedly Took Extreme Step After Losing Wrestling Tournament Final.

We all know about Babita and Geeta's journey in wrestling and their journey which was also shown in Aamir Khan's famous flick "Dangal", Ritika also followed their footsteps and joined wrestling. Reacting to the situation, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, VK Singh said that it "terrible" news.

Terrible news that we lost #RitikaPhogat who had a brilliant career ahead. The world has changed from where it was some decades ago. Athletes are facing pressures which were not there earlier. An essential part of their training should be to deal with these pressures. — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 18, 2021

It's okay to lose matches

Oh god ! It's okay to lose a match. ...sports stars also undergo lot of mental pressure.May god give her family strength 🙏 — $neh@ N 🇮🇳 (@SnehaNa13439620) March 18, 2021

Players are humans too

People need to learn...players are human too....kind of neg virat is facing these days even by seniors isugly..not only virat bt rest of the gang...this so called senior group of indian cricket team is bullshit — Alpa Dimo (@AlpaDimo) March 18, 2021

Never troll a player

Repeat after me, You will never unnecessarily troll a player or spread hate against him... I did it in the past and I regret.🥺#MentalHealthMatters #mentalhealth R.I.P. Ritika Phogat💐 May God give her family the power to overcome this loss😟🙏#RitikaPhogat — Selmon Bhoi (@MohitKo37374410) March 17, 2021

I Will never troll a player

Just woke up and heard about Ritika Phogat😔💔 I promise, I will never troll any player for his bad performance ever in my life!! And you should do the same😞 R.I.P. Ritika Phogat#RitikaPhogat #Mentalhealth — 🇮🇳🇮🇳Team India Fan🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@HarshRo45_) March 18, 2021

It is indeed a sad moment for the Phogat family. May God give them the strength to endure such a loss.

