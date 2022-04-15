Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding pictures have been released online, people have been going gaga over it. Sunil Grove, who often posts funny things on his social media, felt very left out of the wedding. Taking to Instagram, he posted a few pictures of him dressed as Gutthi sitting next to Ranbir. The snaps are from the time he got married to the actor during his appearance on Kapil Sharma's talk show.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)