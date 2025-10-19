In the spirit of Diwali and in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vocal for Local initiative, several prominent film and television actors have featured in a new ad campaign encouraging citizens to shop from local vendors and support Indian entrepreneurship. The campaign, which aligns with the broader Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, highlights the importance of empowering small businesses and promoting indigenous products during the festive season. Among the celebrities supporting the campaign are Varun Dhawan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rupali Ganguly, Sunil Grover, and Shankar Mahadevan. These stars appeared in a promotional ad showcasing various small shops across India, including Bidya Saree Collection (Tollygunge), Queen Light House (Dehradun), Kavi Men’s Collection (Purani Dilli), and Variety Shoes (Jodhpur). Prime Minister Narendra Modi also responded to the initiative, saying: “Let’s mark this festive season by celebrating the hard work, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians. Let’s buy Indian products and say — Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai!” Diwali 2025: Bollywood Stars and TV Actors Back ‘Vocal for Local’, and Urge Shoppers To Support Small Businesses Across India

Bollywood and TV Celebrities Promote Local Businesses in Vocal for Local Diwali Campaign

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐢 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐰𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐢! This Diwali, let’s take a pledge to buy only Swadeshi products and support our local artisans. PM @narendramodi is inspiring the nation to go #VocalForLocal. Share your selfie with your Swadeshi purchase or… pic.twitter.com/QDPOj4MnuQ — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 19, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Responds

Let’s mark this festive season by celebrating the hardwork, creativity and innovation of 140 crore Indians. Let’s buy Indian products and say- Garv Se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai! Do also share what you bought on social media. This way you will inspire others to also do the same. https://t.co/OyzVwFF8j6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2025

