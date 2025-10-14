When a star kid grows up, people naturally assume they’ll follow in their parents’ footsteps and pursue acting. Recently, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, has no clue about actors, including his uncle Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. In a podcast with her sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena shared that Taimur isn’t interested in acting and doesn’t even take part in school dramas. However, he’s a huge fan of Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, hinting that his interests lean more towards sports. Bebo said, "He's never really met any other actor. The only thing he keeps asking is, 'Are you friends with Rohit Sharma? Are you friends with Virat Kohli? Can you message him if I can get that bat of his? Is there a contact of Lionel Messi?' I'm like No, I don't have these contacts!" He never asked me about any actor, from Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh." ‘All About Her’ Podcast: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Son Taimur’s Funny Reaction When Told Not To Pose for Paparazzi (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Reveals Her Son Taimur Chooses Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Over Ranbir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All About Her (@allabouther_aah)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of All About Her). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)