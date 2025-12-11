The Mundhwa land scam investigation took a fresh turn after Sheetal Tejwani, one of the main accused, filed a civil compensation claim against Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. The accused, who is currently under police custody, filed the case against the actor in a Pune court. Tejwani has sought INR 50.40 lakh in damages, claiming that the actor has violated the terms of a lease agreement for his apartment in Pune. In her complaint, she stated that she was living in Kapoor's apartment at Trump Towers in Kalyani Nagar under a lease. However, she claimed she was forced to vacate the property before the period agreed upon in the contract. ‘Spiritual Curse’ Scam in Pune: Couple Duped of INR 14 Crore by Woman Claiming Divine Powers to Heal Their Daughters.

Ranbir Kapoor Named in INR 50.48 Lakh Compensation Case Filed by Mundhwa Land Scam Accused Sheetal Tejwani

View this post on Instagram

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

