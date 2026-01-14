The premiere of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos turned into a fun-filled evening as Sunil Grover and Aamir Khan shared light moments with the paparazzi. As Sunil made his entry, photographers jokingly called out Aamir Khan’s name, and when Aamir arrived, they shouted Sunil’s name instead, creating laughter all around. Aamir was also seen arriving hand in hand with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, drawing attention from fans and cameras. The upcoming comedy stars Vir Das, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Mithila Palkar and promises quirky humour and playful storytelling. Set to release on January 16, 2026, the film has already generated curiosity among moviegoers for its bold and entertaining tone. Sunil Grover’s Spot-On Aamir Khan Mimicry Leaves Even the Superstar Confused in Hilarious ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ Promo Video; Actor Says ‘Itna Bhi Natural Mat Kar Bhai’ (Watch).

Sunil Grover at 'Happy Patel' Premiere - Watch Video

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Aamir Khan at 'Happy Patel' Premiere - Watch Video

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