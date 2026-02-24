'Subedaar' Trailer Out: Anil Kapoor Promises Intense Action Drama Ahead of March 5 Release (Watch Video)
The trailer of Anil Kapoor’s upcoming action drama 'Subedaar' is finally here. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film teases a gritty hinterland story packed with action and emotion. Kapoor calls the role one of the most demanding of his career. The film premieres March 5 on Prime Video.
The trailer of Anil Kapoor’s upcoming film Subedaar was unveiled on February 23, 2026, giving fans a glimpse of a gritty action drama. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film features Mona Singh as the fierce Babli Didi and Aditya Rawal as a violent local goon. Kapoor plays Subedaar Arjun Maurya, whose confrontation with Prince sets off explosive events, especially after his daughter, played by Radhika Madan, appears to be targeted. The film promises intense action and strong dialogue. Calling it a demanding role, Kapoor said, “Playing this character has been one of the most powerful and emotionally demanding experiences of my career.” Subedaar premieres on Prime Video on March 5. ‘Subedaar’ Teaser: Anil Kapoor Goes Action Mode As He Fights Corruption in Prime Video’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).
Watch 'Subedaar' Trailer:
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).