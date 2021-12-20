Sushmita Sen's latest show, Aarya Season 2 has been receiving a lot of love from fans and critics since its release. Right from the plot to Sen's roaring acting prowess, the series has been admired by many. Now, on December 20, Sen took to social media and revealed that Aarya 2 has become the most viewed show on the OTT platform this week with 8.8 million views. Woah, congo to the team. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10.

Sushmita Sen:

