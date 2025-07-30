Model and actor Rohman Shawl recently took to social media to mark seven years of his friendship with Bollywood diva and his ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen.. Taking to his Instagram handle on July 28, Rohman dropped a black and white picture of himself sharing a cosy moment with Sushmita Sen in matching outfits. Rohman held the actress close, but her face was not revealed in the picture. The post, however, didn't sit well with everyone. A troll took to the comment section and accused Rohman of living under Sushmita's shadow, writing, "Friend zoned you are! Just get out of it and own yourself! Individually, you can do more than living just as a shadow of Ms Universe!" Instead of harshly reacting to the comment, Rohman gracefully shut down the troll and wrote, "Being associated with someone remarkable doesn’t diminish me,it reflects the kind of people I choose to walk beside. & my love. Galaxies don’t cast shadows, they shine together!! Much love." ‘Neither Lovers, Not Strangers’: Sushmita Sen’s Ex Rohman Shawl Pens Emotional Note on Seven Years of Togetherness (View Post).

Rohman Shawl Celebrates 7 Years of Love and Quiet Friendship With Sushmita Sen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rohman shawl (@rohmanshawl)

Troll Accuses Rohman Shawl of Being ‘Friend-Zoned’ by Ex-Girlfriend Sushmita Sen

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Rohman Shawl Shuts Down the Troll Wise Words

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)