Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha is ready to conclude her prestigious journey as she gears up to crown her successor at the grand finale tonight. Hosted in Jaipur, the Miss Universe India 2025 final show is scheduled at 07:00 PM on August 18. The Glamanand Group, the parent organisation of Miss Universe India, and K Sera Sera Box Office, a Mumbai-based media company, jointly organise this year’s beauty pageant event. Glamanand Group will host the Miss Universe India 2025 final show live streaming on its official YouTube channel. Viewers can catch the live telecast of the prestigious show online. The Miss Universe India 2025 winner will represent the country at the global Miss Universe stage.

Miss Universe India 2025 Final Show Live Streaming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe India (@missuniverseindiaorg)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)