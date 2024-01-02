Tamannaah Bhatia embraced New Year in style by celebrating in the vibrant city of London. The actress shared moments from her fun-filled holiday in the UK on Instagram. The series of pictures showcase how Tamannaah explored the iconic landmarks of London and immersed herself in the festive atmosphere. While sharing these photos, she captioned the post as, “Dil pe chale na kiska zor because we are in 2024.” Tamannaah Bhatia Unveils Her 'Tender Moments from 2023' Through a Collection of Playful and Goofy Insta Pics!

Tamannaah Celebrates New Year In London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)